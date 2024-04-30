RSL apologises for starting dawn service early

The Griffith RSL sub-branch has issued an apology for jumping the gun at this year's dawn service, after vocal upset from the community who missed it thanks to the early start.
The dawn service started noticeably ahead of schedule this year, as a result of the cold and concerns for the wellbeing of attendees - although some were upset that they missed out on the dawn service when they arrived in the closing minutes.
Sub-branch president Michael Borg said that he took full responsibility and supported the call made - but urged the community to show some respect and patience with those who stepped up and worked hard to put on the commemoration.
He added a promise that it wouldn't happen again, and assured the community that their complaints had been heard loud and clear.
"We understand that people missed the service and we've apologised for that. I take full responsibility, and I stand by what our guys did," he said.
"We know what we haven't done, it's all been noted and we're not going to make the same mistake twice."
Sub-branch vice president Sean Brettschneider, who made the call on the day, noted that the main service was 'to-the-second accurate.'
"Regarding the dawn service, I stand by my decision and I'm happy with it," he said.
While understanding of the community's complaints, both said they were disappointed and upset with the personal attacks and hurtful comments that had emerged as a result.
"A lot of the negative comments about not being passionate are quite hurtful," said Mr Brettschneider.
"What I don't appreciate is the negativity and criticism from people who are not stepping up to help," Mr Borg said.
"We're all veterans, it's our day to remember and grieve for our mates. All we're asking for is a bit of respect ... It's hurtful that we have members of the community who think we don't care."
On a positive note, Mr Borg and Mr Brettschneider thanked the community who had volunteered their time or donated to the Anzac appeal throughout the month, and assured all that the money would be well-spent on local veteran support.
