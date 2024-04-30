Roosters hold on in nail-biter to pick up first win of League Tag season

It went right down to the wire and the kicking of Tanaiya Coe proved the difference as DPC Roosters picked up their first win of the League Tag season against Waratahs.
It was a tightly contested first half with the Waratahs striking first through Jessica Carusi before the DPC side hit back as Jordyn Johnson and Ellen Frost both scored to see the Roosters leading 10-4 at the break.
The Waratahs scored two in quick succession after the break, with Jorja Schaefer and Carusi finding their way over to give the home side a four-point lead.
As time started to wind down, the Roosters jumped ahead once more as Ashley Dawson and Tamsin Hughes crossed but not to be counted out with four minutes to go, the Waratahs closed the gap to two points with Gabriella Fidow scoring.
The Roosters were able to hold onto the narrow margin, however, to secure a 22-20 victory.
Meanwhile, the undefeated sides continued to maintain their perfect records after four rounds.
The Mallee Chicks are once again showing that they will be a force in the competition after coming away with a big win on the road against Hay.
Ava Lemon and Laura Harland both scored hat-tricks, while a try each to Caitlin Kelley and Bree Franklin helped the Mallee Chicks come away with a 44-4 win.
A Jessica Curran double helped the Leeton Greens keep their perfect record alive with an 18-4 win over the Sharks, with Grace Cashmere scoring their only points.
Doubles to Jenna Richards, Alana Koro and Dylan Javens helped Yenda secure a mercy rule win over Yanco-Wamoon.
