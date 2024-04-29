Ukraine ballet to imbue culture, pride amid homeland war

The artistic director of a notable Ukrainian ballet performance has relayed the group's experience of spending more than two years in exile from their war-torn country.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine has its sights set on Griffith as part of its Australia and New Zealand tour, featuring a double bill of performances 'Forest Song' and 'Don Quixote.'
Principal Oleksandr Stoianov said the tour will be about delivering a taste of the passion and culture of Ukraine at one of the country's most difficult times.
"This is our culture and our mission; everyone knows about the terrible situation occurring in our country and one of the things we try to encapsulate is that despite the destruction of our cities, it has never destroyed our hearts," Mr Stoianov said.
"A part of this is showing the world our national Ukrainian pride which was never showcased outside the country before last year when we did our first tour of Australia and New Zealand.
"People who might be having difficulties in their daily lives can come to the theatre and shed that burden through beautiful, enriching performances.
"When they go home, we hope they take part of our heart and soul with them. It is a fun, healing performance," he said.
Mr Stoianov said many of the cast continue to live in fear for their loved ones and friends back in Ukraine.
"My friends there try to smile and go about their lives as normally as they can despite the grave threats around them," he said.
"I ask them if they are worried for their safety and they say they don't want to be scared anymore for trying to live a normal life.
"In that regard, they are very resilient."
Following their last tour of Australia, Mr Stoianov said the performers became enamored with the country.
"I remember a lot of dancers come to me asking how we can stay in Australia because they just fell in love with it," he said.
"They said, here is a special people, very open with incredible sights and amazing food.
"We're now just days out from our first performance and everyone is so excited to come back. We hope for a warm applause."
Since the outbreak of war in 2022, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has brought performances to audiences around the world that have been met with global acclaim.
The Ballet has also showcased charity tours to raise awareness and support for their country.
The show will be held on Thursday May 23 at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
More information can be found on the theatre's website and bookings can be made on (02) 6962 8444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.