Another house on Heath Crescent ablaze

Another house on Heath Crescent almost went up in smoke, after a vacant home in Heath Crescent caught fire on April 28.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 311 were called out to a home following reports of smoke billowing from the property and found the house ablaze - with fire issuing from the windows.
Crews from Fire and Rescue Yenda and Leeton, along with police, paramedics and workers from Essential Energy were also on scene to assist.
Firefighters gained entry and extinguished the blaze quickly.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.
Heath Crescent has been the site of a number of house fires over recent years and months, with two other empty homes catching fire in December 2023 and January 2024 along with more previously.
Fire and Rescue also responded to a car fire in the early hours of April 27. The two incidents are not currently thought to be connected.
