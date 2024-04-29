The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Committee says new practices putting 2MIA in good stride

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to reinvigorate 95.1 2MIA are paying off in a big way for the new committee, with members citing a challenging yet hugely rewarding six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.