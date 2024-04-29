Committee says new practices putting 2MIA in good stride

Plans to reinvigorate 95.1 2MIA are paying off in a big way for the new committee, with members citing a challenging yet hugely rewarding six months.
New software, a business model and new community-orientated endeavours have meant around 1000 listeners are now tuning into the station on a daily basis.
It includes international listeners from Canada and America thanks to the online platform.
"There have been challenges but overall it's been a hugely rewarding time," president Jay Reynolds said.
"When the new committee was established it was always going to be a case of sink or swim. Fortunately we've had many achievements.
"Utilising new software has allowed us a more consistent structure and the flow on effect has made for a more professional sounding station.
"Our membership has increased as has our sponsorship which is bringing in thousands of dollars. That's invested straight back into the station and we dearly thank our community for that," Mr Reynolds said.
"Our new licence and improved software means we are able to reach those up to 35 kilometres away.
"We're very proud of our new management structure. Our biggest priority is not bringing the station back to where it was, but improving it going forward," Mr Reynolds said.
It's been well over 12 months since the station lost it's tower and Mr Reynolds says efforts to acquire a new one remain ongoing.
"The committee has opened up communication with Griffith City Council and we are maintaining a positive relationship over that," he said.
"We are doing everything we can to reduce the problem however we have more legal obligations to adhere to than we did previously so it's just going to take time."
Vice-president Narelle Millis says bridging the gap between the station and the community is a focal priority.
"The week before Easter we held a hot cross bun drive in collaboration with Baker's Delight which was a great example of our eagerness to increase community engagement," Ms Millis said.
"We feel our new logo and some new merchandise is a great way to express the progression of the station.
"2MIA is run by the community for the community so maintaining a strong connection with the area is a priority," she said.
"We want to see our membership expand and there are numerous opportunities for people to get involved, whether that be behind the microphone or through our numerous sub-committees.
"We're also always on the lookout for feedback on how we can improve," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.