'Wish it was going quicker': mayor vents frustration over Hanwood project

Mayor Doug Curran has vented frustrations over the time it is taking for the Hanwood stormwater pump and levee to come to fruition.
The construction of the levee around the perimeter of Leonard Road and Mallee Street is scheduled for completion in late June to early July.
The focus is turning to the installation of the Mallee Street pump station which includes electrical and concrete works, the installation of four stormwater pumps, a covering steel structure and perimeter fencing.
The overall project was announced back in 2021 and earthworks kicked off in January last year.
Now well over 12 months since works began, Cr Curran says the project needs to wrap.
"We just want to see things come to fruition; it seems like every time we do something there's a hold up," Cr Curran said.
"I wish it was going a lot quicker. I know weather has created some delays and problems which can't be helped, but we do want this to be completed in a timely manner and would like more engagement with Transport for NSW."
The works aim to reduce flood impacts to Hanwood and enhance drainage infrastructure in the area.
Griffith City Council's director of utilities, Graham Gordon, said discussions will be had with Transport NSW over construction of the levee on the Kidman Way.
"(It) is the final phase of the Hanwood Stormwater Pump and Levee project with works hoping to be completed by the end of June to early July," said Mr Gordon.
Final works will involve the reconstruction of the Kidman Way Road between Mallee Street and Leonard Road to raise the height of the stretch to the level of the levee.
Residents can expect road closures while factors such as existing underground services, bad weather and traffic could also affect the time frame of the work.
It seems even after the works have wrapped, Hanwood will still have some flood problems as was pointed out at a recent meeting of council.
