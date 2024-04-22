New Return and Earn depot opened in Lenehan Road

A new Return and Earn outlet has been unveiled in Griffith, offering residents a large-format automated depot on Lenehan Road.
Return and Earn network operator TOMRA Cleanaway has partnered with St Vincent de Paul Society to operate the new outlet which is the first return point of its kind in Griffith and the ninth in NSW.
According to TOMRA Cleanaway CEO James Dorney at the official opening on April 22, already hundreds of thousands of containers have been processed at the depot since it began some weeks back.
"This is the third collection point established in Griffith and will be a great enhancement," Mr Dorney said.
Mr Dorney said since the Return and Earn scheme began six years ago, the two established sites in the carparks of north side Woolworths and Rossies Foodworks have processed almost 70 million containers.
"I'm sure the operation of this new depot will see that figure grow and grow," he said.
"Since the scheme was first established, 11 billion bottles and containers have been returned across the state and it has created jobs and significant environmental outcomes.
"A great benefit of this site is the positive outcome to charity, supporting local jobs and driving circular outcomes."
St Vincent de Paul central council president Peter Burgess said it will enable the charity to spend more on those in need, especially amid the cost of living.
"It's a great thing for the environment, the community, and allows us to spend on a whole range of works particularly in this time of great need," Mr Burgess said.
"Initiatives like this go a long way and we appreciate the support.
"We know these partnerships are what keeps Vinnies a viable organisation," he said.
The bulk-processing facility is designed to quickly process up to 100,000 containers each day.
As with other sites, residents will be able to receive a 10 cent refund for every can and bottle returned at the depot.
In 2020 it was reveled more than 26 million containers had been processed at Griffith facilities.
