Yenda pounce against Sharks as Hawks suffer another mercy rule defeat

The Yenda Blueheelers have put a marker down for the rest of the competition with a commanding win at Wade Park against TLU Sharks.
TLU had been the surprise of the competition in the early stages of the season after an opening round win and pushing the Black and Whites to the end in round two, but on their home deck, Yenda wanted to kick start their centenary celebrations.
Isaiah Little-Buerckner and Tikki Noke scored doubles for the home side with Tongia Fox, Broden Piva, Charlie Tiaina and Tom Sellars to see Yenda come away with a 42-12 win.
Cody Collins and Nathan Morris scored for the Sharks.
Out at Ron Crowe Oval, the tough start to the season for Yanco-Wamoon continued as they were handed their second mercy rule defeat in as many games to start the season, this time by West Wyalong.
Hat-tricks to Jasper Loudon and Michael Uiva and doubles to Dylan McCartney and Mitchell Wright helped the side to a 60-0 win.
