Hanwood Cricket Club induct stalwarts as latest life members

Two new names were added to the life members board at the Hanwood Cricket Club after the club held its presentation night.
Chris Barbagallo and Gerry Bartter have joined an esteemed list of the best to ever represent the club as they became the 15th and 16th life members.
Bartter has been a long-time contributor to the club, first as a player and then going on to help at the committee level and coach the junior's sides as his sons Angus, Oliver, and Tom were coming through the ranks.
Barbagallo is the current second-grade skipper and represents the club as a delegate to the GDCA board alongside Dean Catanzariti.
The pair can also be found regularly at club working bees to help ensure the club's facilities, whether that be the nets or the pitch at Hanwood Oval, are in the best possible condition.
For the second-grade captain, the induction came as a complete shock.
"I didn't expect it, really. It's normally something that you get when you retire," he said.
Since joining in 2009 after coming to the club after Yenda's third grade side folded, Barbagallo became skipper in 2016 and has led the club to two McGann Family Twenty20 shields as well as ending a long wait for a second grade premiership.
"We had a few tough years prior to that with some not-so-good numbers, and we started out not being too great, but we just got better and better every year," he said.
"It was pretty special, and I didn't think it would happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.