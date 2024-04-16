Drug and drink-driving on Griffith streets

Police nabbed a number of people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over a busy Saturday night, suspending several licenses.
Around 5:30pm on April 13 , police stopped a Mazda ute in Watson Road for a roadside test. The driver, a 31-year-old Griffith man was given an oral fluid test which returned a positive reading for illicit drugs.
A check of the man's license showed that he was already barred from driving until March 2026, and the man was arrested. Police are currently awaiting full results of the oral fluid analysis.
At around midnight on April 13, police saw a Toyota Landcruiser pull into a South Avenue driveway in Yenda with a group of men waiting. Police approached the vehicle to run a breath test on the driver, but found nobody in the driver's seat.
The 22-year-old man in the passenger seat was identified as the owner, and on further pressing from police, admitted to being the driver of the car.
The admitted driver was subjected to a breath test which returned a result of 0.097 - police suspended his license and he was issued with a court notice for driving under the influence.
Just half an hour later, police stopped a sedan in Altin Street for roadside testing, when the 43-year-old male driver returned a positive breath test and was arrested. At Griffith Police Station, the man returned a breath test of 0.072.
The man's license was suspended and he was fined for low-range drink driving.
Police are also investigating a break-in at a business on Bridge Road at 3.30am on April 10. A small amount of cash and property was stolen before the culprit fled, and police are appealing to the community for any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.