Volunteers take to cleaning up Scenic Hill

Volunteers, hill-users and environmentally-minded folks flocked to Scenic Hill on April 14, celebrating Clean Up Australia Day by sweeping the hill for dumped rubbish.
While the day was originally going to be held on April 6, it was delayed due to planned burns on the hill - but that didn't stop around 30 eager volunteers from arriving on the hill to clean it up.
Organiser Lachlan Weymouth was pleased with the response and enthusiasm of the volunteers who arrived.
"We had a really good turnout, we filled up the skip bin within the first hour, then we were trying to make it fit after that," he said.
"It was pretty good for something on a Sunday to pick up other people's rubbish ... Everyone was really good, it was an absolute hit."
He added a thank you to sponsors and businesses who had donated supplies or refreshments to the cause - from Rossi's donating sunscreen and snacks to Bunnings Warehouse for offering gloves and tools to volunteers.
Mr Weymouth said there was a distinct possibility for more clean-up efforts across the hill, and expressed a little disappointment that some of the areas cleaned had already been vandalised with more dumping.
"Something is in the pipeline for a monthly project but if not, I'll probably do it again ... One of the spots that was pretty bad has already had a whole bunch of takeaway rubbish dumped there but I don't want anyone who participated to be disheartened," he said.
"Maybe we can work on an education program or something."
