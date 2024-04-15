Fresh talent celebrated at Young Musician of the Year awards

16-year-old vocalist Josephine Furore has been named Young Musician of the Year at the Griffith Musician's Club fifteenth annual competition.
The presentation was held at the Burley Griffin Room, as four talented finalists from across the area met with the club to learn who was being named this year's most promising young artist.
After 15 entrants, the finalists included flautist and last year's winner Anthony Bethe, pianist and vocalist Emily Power, guitarist Kemuel Dela Rosa and vocalist Josephine Furore - who took the crown at the end of the night.
Miss Furore said it was a 'good surprise.'
"I've always just done my music, I heard about the competition and thought 'why not, see what happens.' I entered last year as well, I thought 'we'll see how I go' and this year, I suppose I won," she said.
"I was quite surprised, it was a good surprise."
As part of her application, she sang a cover of Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For' in honour of her friend who died by suicide in December 2023.
"I dedicated it to her and to raise awareness of mental health," Miss Furore said.
Miss Furore said that while she was saving the prize money, she would likely use the $500 Custom Music gift voucher for some good equipment like a microphone.
Looking to the future, she has recently started learning guitar and said she was hoping to continue that while inspiring others to pursue their passions.
"I want to be able to inspire other musicians who are hiding to not be afraid to perform and do what they love because I was at that stage once, I didn't want to show others my voice and now I'm here," she said.
"To be honest, I just had to get up there and do it in order to get over my nerves. Just don't be afraid and go for it - don't worry what others will think because at the end of the day, you won't regret it."
Judges commended Miss Furore's degree of skill and maturity, as well as her many performances and gigs showing dedication to the craft.
