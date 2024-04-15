Nationals hosting special forum on future of energy

The National party is gearing up to host a special forum on the future of the MIA's energy needs on April 19 - talking all things Riverina renewables and hearing from business owners about the energy crunch going through the country.
Deputy Leader of the Nationals Perin Davey will be setting up shop in the Coro Club on April 19 to hear from business owners, residents and all about their experiences with energy and power over the recent months.
The Nationals Farrer Federal Electorate Council Chair Gabrielle Coupland said that they were hoping to share what Ms Davey had picked up from the recent COP28 Climate Change conference.
"With the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people and energy costs affecting businesses, we want to give people in the region an opportunity to share their experience and also help them understand what initiatives the Nationals are investigating," she said.
"It's a combination of understanding the challenges that people face, understanding expectations on what they want us to deliver - and letting people know that we understand this is a priority issue."
Ms Coupland added that they were keen to talk more about nuclear energy as a potential solution to the energy crisis and hear thoughts from the community about how to ensure Australia is powered into the future.
"We need to have a suite of solutions ... I think nuclear, but we also can't turn off all of our coal in one go because we don't have the capacity."
The energy forum will be held in the Coro Club on April 19 at 5.00pm. Ticket purchases are required and must be made by 5.00pm on April 17.
Tickets are available through eventbrite.
