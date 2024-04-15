Elizabeth Graham continued outstanding streak and holds onto golden putter

Ladies played a Stableford competition on Tuesday 8 April as the course was closed on Wednesday for maintenance.
Kim Brady who made the extraordinary and early strategic decision to play up the fairway and out of the treeline (as much as she possibly could, that is) was the overall winner with 36 points followed closely by the ever tenacious go-getter Lyn Hedditch on 35 points.
Scoring a close third with 34 points was the tireless Elizabeth Graham who continued her recent outstanding form.
Liz had a tremendous day with the putter, sinking four great 5m putts and after an awe inspiring pitch onto the 17th green, one downhill monster directly into the hole.
Other winners were Claire Mackey who played her 3 wood consistently well, Judy Best, Liz Humphries , Marlene O'Connell with a pearler gobble on the first, Kelly Tyson and Robyn Kefford.
On Saturday 13th April for the monthly medal the ladies played a singles matchplay in perfect weather conditions.
Division 1 winner was the ever competitive Rose Alpen with a nett stroke of 77 followed closely by Lyn Hedditch on a countback.
Division 2 was won by Ellen McMaster who scored - 4 for a magnificent nett round of 68 with Monica Lemon scoring well in second place on 1 over.
Ball rundowns were awarded to Judy Best, Elaine Dal Bon, Chris Cunial, Liz Graham, Karen Baratto, Marlene O'Connell, Donna Dossetor, Ann Musgrave, Cherie Eade and Liz Humphries.
