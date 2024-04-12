Granny flat DA leads to revelations of further flood woes

More flood problems in Hanwood have been revealed following calls for the approval of a granny flat in Sangster Crescent
Griffith City Council will now need to investigate a faulty stormwater pump in the area after several residents brought the matter to attention at the April ordinary meeting.
The debacle was realised after a landowner called on council to approve his development application after it was rejected in 2023 due to his block being deemed floodprone.
The rejection sparked concerns from adjoining land owners who believed they could face similar problems in the event they decided to develop.
Concerns have also been raised about ramifications to the economic prosperity of the area.
"This application for a granny flat is not a major development but now we are facing a huge economic impact if it is refused," applicant Christopher Essex told the meeting on April 9.
"Sangster Crescent floods have never been disputed but it floods in a way that doesn't impact houses.
"It floods due to a storm water pump that is unable to (work well) once the drainage channel is full," he said.
"Council staff have said the decision doesn't set a precedent but it really does. It's become bigger than our little granny flat.
"Council have said it will evaluate each development on its merits but the same underlying issue will remain," Mr Essex said.
"This leaves a street where no development can occur.
"It's a huge value loss because people won't buy something they can't do anything with," Mr Essex said.
Fellow Sangster Crescent resident of 40 years Greg Salvestro echoed those sentiments, pointing to a number of other structural developments in flood-prone areas that have been approved.
"If this is refused council will have refused all DAs in Hanwood, Yoogali, Yenda, or any other area subject to significant flooding," Mr Salvestro said.
He also referred to the hindered pump unable to take water out of the street fast enough during heavy rainfall, as did former councillor and Sangster Crecent landowner Allan Bennett.
"In none of council's policies does it say that development should not happen within these pre-flooding areas," Mr Bennett said.
"In 2012 residential properties were protected by council's policies... to insinuate that a 103 square metre granny flat on a piece of land might get flooded in a one in 100 year event when the floor level is 500 above the projected level is preposterous."
It was heard seepage from a nearby channel crosses Kidman Way into Sangster Crescent during heavy rainfall, also contributing to the problem.
"There's 12 residences and six businesses in that precinct. Those businesses employ 40 to 50 people. It's a very valuable area," Mr Bennett said.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta called for the approval of the granny flat and for council to address drainage issues in the area.
However mayor Doug Curran felt investigations and a report in the first instance have more merit.
"Just fixing the pump won't rectify the issue because the flooding will swing around from Beaumont Road," he said.
"At this stage we also have no idea how much a pump might cost."
The development was approved subject to the inclusion of a 27,500 litre tank be incorporated on the property to offset future flooding.
Council will also provide a report on the pump in the street.
