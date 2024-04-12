Griffith Aero Club upgrades a boon for emergency services

Griffith's Aero Club will be able to offer more support to trainee pilots, emergency services and medical specialists following upgrades to the facility.
Made possible from over $375,000 in round four of the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund, the works include a new kitchen and bathroom in addition to shower, change area and accessible toilet upgrades.
It was completed last month and officially unveiled on April 12 to a packed gathering of Griffith City councillors, aero club members, volunteers and those from the community.
Also present was member for Murray Helen Dalton and minister for agriculture Tara Moriarty who made a funding announcement at the Griffith saleyards that morning.
With the club already tasked with spending so much on operations and compliance, Aero Club president Shannon Irvin said funding the new upgrades would have been impossible without a helping hand.
"We get some income from training, aircraft and facilities and that helps us cover general maintenance and club utilities, but we needed to make sure we were fit for purpose for the future," Mr Irvin said.
"This is an integrated front-line facility as well as a home to aviation lovers and aspiring aviators looking to learn more or even embark on an aviation career," he said.
"We really appreciate the support of the NSW Government and the grant funding we received to enhance the services we provide to our members and the wider community."
The clubhouse is used by emergency service organisations, such as the RFS and Royal Flying Doctors Service in addition to NSW Air Ambulance and air-force cadets.
Minister for agriculture Tara Moriarty said the funding was vital due to the volunteers who provide a vital hub for emergency service stopovers.
"After a long day fighting fires or a complex medical evacuation, our hard working regional air crews need somewhere safe, accessible and comfortable to have a meal break, a shower and a rest so they can keep looking after others," she said.
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran said council has long recognised the importance of the facility.
"It was established in 1946 so that's 78 years of continued service to our community," Cr Curran said.
"The facility is a really important service for emergency services; many in the community may not be aware it exists.
"Congratulations to everyone involved," he said.
