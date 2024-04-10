Moore makes strong start to Feral Joggers winter competition

The start of the Feral's Winter competition took place on the wet weather track which is from the start of the Lake Wyangan bike / walking track to 150 meters short of Jones Road.
Luck was on the Feral's side as the run took place for all but two in the sunshine between the afternoon downpour and the evening downpour.
The 2023 reigning champion Jeremy Woodhouse and Roy Binks decided to walk the long course and found themselves finishing in the evening downpour (raining champions). Everyone else had left except for race director John Farronato who was sheltering in his car.
Connor Moore commencing with a 10minute 45 second handicap led the field 38 Feral's plus 4 visitors home in the long course posting a net time of 29m19s. Nicole Dehnert was 2nd starting with a 4m15s handicap and posted a net time of 36m26s.
Club Secretary Anthony Salmon with a handicap of 7m15s was 3rd with a net time of 34m12s. The last time either of these were on the podium was in 2022.
Two seconds later John Dodd finished then the run and chat pair of Anna Gesuale and Sheila Marcus who started together and finished together posting net times of 36m04s and 36m05s respectively.
Janelle Toole was 7th seven seconds ahead of James Wythes then came the veteran Feral John Johns with a net time of 37m44s rounding out the top ten was Derek Goullet 26m51s.
The short course attracted 16 starters. Milla Vecchio was the first back with a net time of 16 minutes 5 seconds. Eva Edgcome-Lucus was 2nd with a net time of 14m55s then came the fastest female in the form of Ruby Kenny 13m48s.
Karen Edgcome-Lucus was 4th (16m42s) then the first of the male runners Antonio Demarco 12m38s.
Reminder that next Sunday 14th April weather permitting there is Scenic Hill clean-up between 09:00am and 12 noon.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
