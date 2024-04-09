Changes, additions in place for "bigger and better" Punjabi Mela

A 'bigger and better' Punjab Mela is just around the corner, with hopes changes and new additions will once again draw crowds.
Last year between 800 and 1000 flocked to Kooyoo Plaza to celebrate a night of Indian dance and culture, with organisers hoping to replicate this success.
Griffith Real Estate is once again at the helm of organising the event as a means to raise awareness for mental health, suicide, and local outlets like Wellways.
"This year we will have a number of world class dancers but key here will be interactive performances for everyone to get involved," organiser Nick Chauhan said.
"These will be excellent acts for everyone to enjoy," fellow organiser Tony Santolin said.
"In addition, we will have renowned Sydney artist DJ Pammi and council will provide us with a projector so we can screen footage depicting the early days of Indian migration to Griffith.
"So this year will not only be about reflecting local culture but also the historical roots of that culture."
In a boost for attendees, tickets to purchase food and drink won't be needed which Mr Santolin hopes will improve the entertainment value of the event.
"Last year we noticed there were long lines as a result of the ticketing system so we've decided to remove that this year, making it easier for everyone to obtain food - both vegetarian and non-vegetarian - as well as beverages in a timely manner," he said.
Drinks will include alcohol in what will be a first for the entry-free event.
"We will have mobile bar The Perfect Pour serving on the night as well as a coffee van," Mr Chauhan said.
"There will also be face painting and ice cream.
"We will also be having a competition for the best dressed in traditional Indian attire," he said.
Punjabi Mela will be held at Kooyoo Plaza on April 20, commencing from 6pm.
More information can be found on the Griffith Real Estate website.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
