Appeal to locate missing man known to frequent Yoogali

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a missing man known to frequent Yoogali and Broken Hill areas.
Officers say Ben Rennie, aged 31, was last seen at a home on Boughtman Street, Broken Hill, around 8pm April 8.
Unable to be located or contacted since, he was reported missing to officers attached to Barrier Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, approximately 175-185cm tall with blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark grey t shirt.
Police and family hold concerns for the man's welfare and anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
