Casella's new solar farms a first for Australian beverage industry

Casella Family Brands has switched on what is being haled as the largest solar power facility in the Australian beverage industry.
Two new farms in Yenda were showcased on April 9, with Castella staff, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, Griffith City deputy mayor Anne Napoli, Next Generation Electrical staff and others in attendance.
The move forms part of the company commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, with hopes of offsetting some 7800 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.
With a solar array comprising of 8730 panels, the larger facility is capable of generating 11.53 GWh of clean electricity per year and providing some 35 per cent of the Yenda site's electricity.
It will also power Casella Family Brands' on-site brewery, home of the Australian Beer Company and its brands including Yenda Brewing Co., Son of a Nun and Pressman's Cider.
In addition, a second solar system will provide clean energy to power Casella's wastewater treatment plant, capable of generating 890.47 MWh of electricity per year.
Consisting of 936 panels it will contribute approximately 30 per cent of the facility's electricity needs.
Casella's managing director John Casella said he is extremely proud of the company's investment in clean electricity.
"As well as reducing our footprint, we are making a direct contribution to the Australian wine industry's GHG emissions reduction goals via the products we make and supply," Mr Casella said.
"As a family-owned business we're committed to playing a role in ensuring the resilience of the Australian wine industry for generations to come.
"This includes investing in the regions where we operate, supporting our growers during challenging market conditions and making strategic decisions to ensure our business is set up for long-term success," he said.
"This is also a positive step for our consumers as we know they increasingly care how the products and brands they purchase are made."
The farms were constructed by Next Generation Electrical last year and CEO Peter Summers said the company is proud to be a strategic partner in the project.
"Our commitment to providing renewable and reliable electricity aligns perfectly with Casella Family Brands' ambition," Mr Summers said.
"The investment in these two solar farms demonstrates our shared vision for a greener future."
It comes on the back of Wine Australia having released an Emissions Reduction Roadmap for the grape and wine sector.
Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said Casella's new solar farms are another signal of the recognition from Australian grape and wine businesses to act now towards a lower carbon future for all.
"We know sustainability is an increasingly high priority for consumers and Casella's strong actions to reduce their emissions are an extremely positive step towards the sector's emissions reduction goals," he said.
"This is an important investment for Casella and the region given it supports the broader sector's work to safeguard the future of Australian wine."
