Debutantes shine as Blacks dismantle Steamers

The Griffith Blacks women's side made the perfect start as they look for redemption after the grand final defeat with a 72-0 victory over Albury at Exies Oval.
It was a fast start for the home side as after a break from Lavinia Siale, Lele Katoa was able to cross for the Blacks first try of the season and it started a flow of points.
On debut, Megan Lonsdale was able to make a strong start to her senior career as after breaking down the wing she got over with Amelia Lolotonga following soon after.
Lonsdale was able to score another two tries for a hat-trick on debut while Lily McGregor and Isabella McCloskey joined in on the debutant try scoring action to see the Blacks leading 41-0 at the break.
The try scoring continued in the second half as Jeni Robertson, Siale, Unaisi Buadromo, Katoa and Julie Robertson found their way over to secure a 72-0 victory to form one part of the 'Black-out' secured in round one.
The Blacks will look to continue the strong start to the season when they take on Wagga City at Jubilee Oval on Saturday with kick off at 2pm.
