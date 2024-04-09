Friends of Griffith Pound's Pet of the Week | April

Sarge is the sweetest gentleman with a heart of gold. He is a laid back, quiet and relaxed seven-year-old rottweiler cross mastiff, who knows how to sit and doesn't jump up.
Sarge is very friendly, loves attention and pats and enjoys following pound staff around.
He will need a large yard but as a mature dog he is low energy most of the time and will make a great companion.
Sarge is patiently waiting for his loving, forever home and if you would like to meet him please give Griffith City Council a call on 1300 176 077 to book a meet and greet.
His adoption fee is $355 which includes desexing, microchipping, his first vaccination and a lifetime NSW registration.
If you're looking for a new furry family member or companion, please consider giving a loving home to an animal that really needs it.
Friends of Griffith Pound suggests asking anyone who has a rescue dog and they will tell you how loving and loyal they can be, so please: "Adopt don't Shop."
Check out the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page or more information on dogs and cats available for adoption at the Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre, as well as community posts on lost and found animals.
