Firefighters to undertake hazard reduction burns at Scenic Hill

Residents are being notified the MIA RFS will be conducting hazard reduction burns around Scenic Hill this weekend.
Asthmatics and those with respiratory or heart conditions are urged to take appropriate precautions, follow treatment and management plans and keep their medication on hand.
RFS Superintendent Scott Connor said the burns, which will occur depending on weather conditions, will take place around the western side if Scenic Hill from 10.00am this Saturday April 13.
"Each year there is only a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive to completing controlled burns," Superintendent Connor said.
"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful we require the right wind and temperature conditions and for ground fuels to be sufficiently dry."
He said the operation is expected to wrap around 6:00pm the same day.
"Crews are carrying out these important controlled burns in preparation for the upcoming Bush Fire Danger Period," Superintendent Connor said.
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bush fires.
"This controlled burns will help protect properties and assets in the Griffith Scenic Hill area and help firefighters to control any future bush fires."
Superintendent Connor advises local residents in smoke affected areas to take appropriate precautions.
"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clothes lines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area," he said.
Members of the public are reminded they should only call Triple Zero (000) if they see an unattended fire.
Further information can be found by visiting www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/bushfire/Pages/default.aspx
A full list and map of scheduled hazard reduction burns for the coming week is available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/hr
Meanwhile, with the bush fire danger period having closed, the MIA RFS is urging residents to utilise a new online tool to report plans to burn.
