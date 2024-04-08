$10K in community donations setting Sailing Club up for life after floods

The Griffith Sailing Club has thanked the community for its support as work begins to repair flood damages
So far donations have reached $10,000 to go towards repairs.
The work comes after flood water lingered around the club's facilities for almost a year, with recent inspections indicating the need for a major overhaul.
President Tom Mackerras said the club are now looking to progressively reconstruct the buildings at their premises on Lake Wyangan.
"The clubhouse was flooded from October 2022 through to October 2023, but it took another two weeks for everything to dry out and the remnants of the building to be properly examined," he said.
"Much of the external sheeting had come off the timber building frame from wave action and the doors were left broken and twisted.
"The windows had collapsed in and the gyprock walls dissolved away," he said.
"Once it was possible to examine the internal structure, it was found to have either rotted or the glued joints had come apart."
The club was able to obtain a flood recovery grant from the NSW Government, enabling electricity to be reconnected and the purchase of materials required for reconstructing the building using steel in place of timber and gyprock.
A series of working bees in recent months has seen the building almost fully stripped back to its frame.
"We will start rebuilding soon once all the preparation works are completed," he said.
While the club has been able to purchase the bulk of materials, along with the donation of windows and doors from members, there is still much to be done to bring the building back to its original state.
A site has been set up through the Australian Sport Foundation enabling tax deductible donations to be made towards the reconstruction of the building.
"The club is very appreciative of the support it has received from businesses and the general community, and hopes to be able to host a re-opening later this year," he said.
Donations can be made at https://asf.org.au/projects/griffith-sailing-club/clubhouse-reconstruction-destroyed-by-flood-damage
