Easter working bee sees efforts to restore historic Toganmain Woolshed

The throes of a makeover for a significant and historic landmark near Carrathool are continuing, with a successful working bee held at the Easter long weekend.
Considered one of the Riverina's oldest sites, work is underway on the iconic Toganmain Woolshed in an effort to bring the structure back from the brink of decay.
For several years the Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Committee has sought to take possession of the shed's subdivision following years of deterioration from weather.
The committee hopes to bring the shed and quarters to a condition where it can be opened for historical tours and events in future.
"Eventually we would like to have the shed not only open to the public but be in a position to have events to showcase the incredibly rich history of it and the Toganmain property," committee secretary Christine Chirgwin said.
Volunteers with connections to the shed have flocked from across the Riverina to aid the cause.
"We have a fairly small group of regular volunteers who travel from Hopeton in Victoria as well as Tumut, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Coleambally, Darlington Point and Griffith," Ms Chirgwin said.
"But other volunteers travel from Young, Henty, Wagga, Adelaide and the Wangaratta area."
Work on the shearers quarters began several years ago and the committee is hoping to secure a grant to employ a contractor for work on the shed itself.
In the meantime, she said work at the Easter long weekend resulted in much progress.
"We managed to secure and replace ridge capping and as much iron lost as possible," she said.
"The resources of another old shearing shed that was dismantled have been donated to us which is a terrific source of replacement timber and tin.
"Meanwhile we've been able to secure a number of smaller grants to do some minor works," Ms Chirgwin said.
"Donations play a huge part. A couple of local businesses have donated supplies like tech screws, nails and chemical to keep the weeds down.
"Gift vouchers have enabled us to buy things like paint for the quarters doors and silicone for the shed.
"The Coleambally Community Bank gave us a donation towards the purchase of two major redgum beams which have to be replaced as well as props to keep sagging timbers from falling down," she said.
"The general public has also supported us with financial donations which is critical to our survival."
At this stage there is no indication as to how long the project will take.
"That's totally dependent on our finances," she said.
"The volunteers are willing, but it does come at a fairly substantial personal cost just to get to working bees.
"We're purely in preservation mode at the moment; luckily we're able to make do so far with the wood and iron that has been donated, but that won't be possible when it comes to actual restoration.
"I can't thank the group enough for what we've managed to achieve. It has been exhausting, fun and very satisfying to see the progress," she said.
Those wishing to find out more can email info@toganmain.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.