Tough start for Two Blues and Coleambally in Farrer League

CHARLES Sturt University made a round one statement by holding Barellan goalless in their 78-point win to open the Farrer League season on Saturday.
It wasn't until the 15 minute mark of the final term that Barellan scored their first behind as CSU started the season in style with a 11.14 (80) to 0.2 (2) win at Barellan Sportsground.
Played in torrential rain for the most part, CSU showed they were a class above and handled the conditions much better than the Two Blues.
New ruck Jack White showed good signs on debut for Barellan, while Jack Hillman tried hard all day.
Meanwhile, all of East Wagga-Kooringal's big name recruits stood tall in their opening round win over Coleambally.
Five unanswered goals in the second term helped establish a buffer as the Hawks went on to record a 15.12 (102) to 6.1 (37) win at Gumly Oval.
EWK coach Jake Barrett was dominant, as was fellow midfielders Jerry Maslin and Dylan Morton.
The game was called off shortly before full-time due to a serious injury to Barrett.
Hawks assistant coach Luke Gerhard paid credit to Coleambally for the way they went about the contest.
"They played pretty well," he said.
"They're competitors and they competed all day. There is some good signs for them.
"They've obviously got a good coach, good structures, and they played some good footy."
Coleambally will return home next weekend to take on North Wagga while Barellan face a tough task against the Hawks.
