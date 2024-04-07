The Area News
Tough start for Two Blues and Coleambally in Farrer League

By Matt Malone
April 7 2024 - 10:31am
CHARLES Sturt University made a round one statement by holding Barellan goalless in their 78-point win to open the Farrer League season on Saturday.

