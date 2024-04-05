'Elvis' drops by GPSO, mingles with and entertains a cheering crowd

Participants at Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) will no doubt be singing Elvis songs this weekend following an surprise visit on Friday.
Elvis Presley impersonator Dean Z entered the building on April 5 to entertain participants prior to rehearsing for his upcoming performance tonight at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
The Missouri based singer is considered the number one Elvis Presley performer in the world, with Griffith listed among many venues booked as part of his Australian tour.
At GPSO he interacted and performed for participants and staff, entertaining those gathered with tunes like 'Hound Dog', 'Can't Help Falling In Love,' and 'Don't Be Cruel'.
"It's just an amazing feeling to come to a place like this and interact with everyone," he said.
"I'm an entertainer and this what entertainment is all about; making people feel good and allowing them to come away from the world for a while through music.
"I get joy out of making people happy; that's why I do what I do."
It's not his first time in Griffith, having also performed a show in 2022 where he first heard about GPSO.
"I had such a wonderful time in this lovely community," he said.
"Griffith is a great place; I love the restaurants and the positive, country feel of the city."
Asked how he developed his impressive vocal range, he said listening to enough Elvis ensured that.
"I've never had a singing voice that's been any different; I grew up listening to Elvis and that's what stuck," he said.
"Sometimes I wish I could sing like Paul McCartney," he laughed.
"I just listened to The King so it was natural that my singing was going to come out like his. I'm just very lucky."
GPSO staffer Tom Marando said he met Dean back in 2022 and the pair hit it off, spurring him to invite the performer to see GPSO when he was next in the area.
"It seemed he was familiar with the work we do here; in essence he's a fan of what we do at GPSO and we're a fan of him," Mr Marando said.
"Having him come here to spend time with our participants and entertain them means the world to us. We're so grateful to have someone of his caliber come to our facility."
The Dean Z Elvis In Concert show will be held tonight from 8pm at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
More can be found at this website: https://griffithregionaltheatre.com.au/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.