Hospital construction heading for 2025 completion as data shines light on ED

As construction of the new Griffith Base Hospital continues, new data has shone a light on the performance of the emergency department (ED).
According to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) report, there were 5917 attendances at the hospital's ED between October and December 2023 - down from the same period in 2022 (5955).
More than eight in 10 patients started treatment on time and over 95 per cent were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark time.
Around 76 per cent of patients were able to leave the ED within four hours and there were 252 planned surgeries undertaken, with all urgent surgeries performed on time.
Throughout the quarter, 123 babies were also born at the hospital.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford thanked staff for their work throughout the period.
"Our district continues to work hard to ensure patients receive their planned surgery as soon as possible after non-urgent procedures were temporarily postponed during the pandemic," Ms Ludford said.
"Our surgical recovery plan has resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of patients waiting longer than recommended for their planned surgery.
"There has been an extraordinary effort of our surgical teams and I thank our patients for their patience during this challenging time," she said.
"MLHD's ambulance transfer of care times are once again among the best in the state for this quarter and our emergency departments continued to provide care within time-frames well above the state average.
"These results are a testament to the hard work of our highly skilled workforce and I commend our team for the dedication they continue to show to the patients in our care."
It comes as the clinical services building, edges towards completion and the MLHD has reiterated construction will wrap early next year.
The colourful design of the new building is designed to complement Griffith's natural surroundings,
taking inspiration from the environment and the rich tapestry of vineyards, orchards and crops which are edged by a vast expanse of red earth.
According to the MLHD, a commissioning period will occur following construction of the new hospital before services are transferred from the current facility and the new one is operational.
Once the new hospital opens, work will focus on the demolition of redundant buildings and extensive landscaping of the health campus.
