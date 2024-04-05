Lake Wyangan on amber alert again

Lake Wyangan has gone back to an amber alert level after several weeks at a red alert, allowing for recreational use but not for consumption.
The lake was tested on April 2 and blue-green algae levels were recorded at 3.0581mm3/L, bringing the lake back down to amber - but the test comes with a warning that blue-green algae numbers can change and increase rapidly.
The lake has previously been at a red alert level from February 8 - limiting recreational activities that involve coming into contact with the water due to hazardous levels. At a red level, even contact with the water poses a threat to livestock and pets.
At an amber alert level however, the water is still considered unsuitable for potable use, and should be treated before any domestic purposes. It's also generally considered unsuitable for stock, but okay for recreation - although anyone on the lake is advised to use caution and avoid areas with visible signs of blue-green algae.
Griffith City Council monitors the level of blue-green algae regularly and updates are available at griffith.nsw.gov.au/lake-wyangan-water-quality.
