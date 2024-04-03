Blacks look to start strong to Southern Inland season with home stretch

With two home games to start the season, the Griffith Blacks will be looking to make a strong start to the SIRU first grade season.
Starting with a clash this weekend at Exies Oval against Albury, the Griffith Blacks, led by new coach Mitch White will be looking to take steps forward after a tough season in 2023 which saw them miss the 2023 finals by 21 points.
With three straight away games to follow the home stint including two trips to Wagga, positive results from the first two rounds are almost needed if they are to be in a strong position.
This season will see one major change ahead of the 2024 season with Rugby Australia is trialling a lower tackle height across all contact formats.
SIRU manager Jack Heffernan said he doesn't expect to see additional cards issued for high tackles across the season, but admitted to an incoming adjustment period.
The action at Exies Oval will get underway at 12.35pm with second grade with first grade to kick off at around 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.