The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blacks look to start strong to Southern Inland season with home stretch

By Liam Warren
April 3 2024 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With two home games to start the season, the Griffith Blacks will be looking to make a strong start to the SIRU first grade season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.