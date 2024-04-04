Heart Beat of the City: The road to music was a family affair for Griffith's Demi Favero

Name: Demi Favero
Instrument/s played: I am slowly learning the guitar which is exciting but mainly vocals.
What band/ group do you play in? I have performed with several amazing local musicians and bands.
What was your first experience with music? I grew up listening to my uncle Joe singing and playing the guitar whenever there was a family event on and slowly started to sing a few songs with him.
Who inspires you? I am inspired by all musician's however Adele is definitely a standout for me. I love that she writes all her songs, the emotional depth in her performances and vocal ability is incredible.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play? My favourite styles would be pop because of the upbeat energetic atmosphere the songs create as well as country because of the story telling aspect to it.
Who do you listen to? I listen to a lot of different artists and bands but one of my favourites would be the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
Favourite Gig and why? I haven't performed a whole lot yet but did love performing at the Musos ball last year. It was such a fun experience, and I can't wait to do it all again this year.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? There are so many incredible musicians in Griffith and many different opportunities which is fantastic. I think the music scene for younger musicians has room for improvement as it can be hard to know where to start. I joined the Griffith Musicians Club last year and found it has been a great way to meet other local passionate musicians and get more involved with music in the community.
