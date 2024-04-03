The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A taste of SunRice': Plenty of food, fun on display at Festival on Mountford

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After witnessing the impressive displays of the 2024 SunRice Parade, the large crowd converged a short distance away at Mountford Park for the Festival on Mountford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.