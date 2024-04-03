The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Country Universities lending a hand to MIA youngsters commencing high school

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 3 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents and MIA students transitioning to high school will be offered guidance with the launch of a new initiative.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.