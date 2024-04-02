MIA Cruisers draw a crowd on SunRice Festival weekend

The SunRice Festival wasn't the only thing that brought people from far and wide to Leeton at the weekend, with motor enthusiasts also flocking for the annual MIA Cruisers Show and Shine event.
At one point the feature managed to bring in around 1000 spectators on Easter Saturday morning.
In addition there were also 170 entrants from car clubs in the MIA and beyond, including a good representation of at least 24 entrants from several Griffith car clubs.
Youngsters were kept amused with a number of fun activities as adults were free to admire vehicles on display.
The show and shine culminated with an awards presentation, with trophies handed out in some 20 categories.
The People's Choice Award went to the late Joe Severino for his Ford Coup while George Nardi was the overall winner with Best in Show for his GTS Holden Monaro.
The Vintage Truck category was won by Peter Preston and Market Express took the gong for best modern truck.
President David Warburton said he was immensely pleased with the amount of people who attended this year amid so many other events occurring in Leeton at the weekend.
"Generally in years aligned with the festival it can be difficult to draw a crowd but we had plenty of people attend which was fantastic," Mr Warburton said.
"This year we had record numbers; we were really blessed, with a good flow of people throughout."
This year all proceeds went to Leeton Can Assist.
"The ladies from Can Assist were on the gate and said they were thoroughly impressed with the generosity of those attending," he said.
"We haven't completed a tally of takings just yet but they said there was note after note of donations which I'm really proud of. A big thank you to everyone for the support.
"Meanwhile, we're always looking to improve; car people want to get their vehicle into the event fast so next year we will look to focus on efficiency," he said.
"But overall it was a top 2024 show and shine."
