Former Griffith woman recounts UN experience in New York

Former Griffith woman Meg Yates has reflected on her time spent in New York last month as a Global Voices Fellow representing Australia at the United Nations Commission on Women.
Back home for the Easter break, the 27-year-old said it was an incredible time whilst also noting there were some setbacks.
"It was a real privilege to be there and experience an empowering environment for women who want to see change around the globe," Ms Yates said.
"There's a lot of different things going on globally that trickle down and have grass-roots effects in communities like Griffith.
"Community organisations are very important as they deliver the most meaningful outcomes, but one thing I took away from the event was it is essentially up to governments to support those initiatives in order for them to thrive" Ms Yates said.
"The big takeaway for me was that governments need to be held more accountable on what they say they will do and what they actually achieve."
A Sydney-based economist, Ms Yates said her primary focus area is on enhancing the well-being of Indigenous communities - particularly women.
She believes housing is a key issue globally in that regard, and was disappointed it wasn't raised as a predominant topic.
"There is a real need to look at solutions for housing and I was a bit surprised it wasn't spoken more," she said.
"In terms of who is advocating for the rights of Indigenous women in Canada, Australia and the USA, it seems there is a lot more work needed to fight for that - more than I was expecting prior to the trip.
"One thing I was very much disappointed about was the fact there wasn't an official Australian youth delegate at the event; there really should have been an official providing a voice for Australian youth.
"I was one of very few young women in attendance and what that said to me is that governments haven't got their priorities right because this was an incredible opportunity to showcase that."
The former Wade High student said if similar opportunities arise she will be keen to take part.
"I anticipate I would do it again; certainly the experience has encouraged me to reflect on my career and what direction I would like to go," Ms Yates said.
"It's disappointing to come home and find shops that were open when I was living here are now closed; that's an issue that's happening across the board and I'm passionate about doing what I can to address that in my capacity.
"I think my upbringing and experience in Griffith has certainly enforced my desire to support community and advancements for Indigenous communities.
"Coming from a small city where everyone is invested in each other has shaped what I do today in trying to give back.
"I encourage young people in Griffith to use education to aspire to similar pursuits," Ms Yates said.
