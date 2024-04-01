Fire cuts electricity to Griffith homes

A fault in an electrical pole left around 900 homes without power in the morning, although power is expected to be restored early in the afternoon.
While many have had power restored since, there are still around 330 residences around Couch Road, Coolah Street and Willandra Avenue without electricity, though they are expected to be restored soon.
At around 6.45am, power went out around Griffith due to a fault within the grid, sparking a fire that took down part of the electricity network.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said that the blackout fire was caused by a fault with an electrical pole, causing the outage.
"Approximately 900 customers were impacted when the power went off at 6.45 am due to a fault on the network causing a pole top fire," they said.
"Essential Energy crews were able to isolate the fault and restore power to approximately 564 customers at around 9.00am. The estimated time for restoration for the remaining 336 customers is 11.00 am today."
Power has also gone out in parts of Bilbul near De Bortoli Wines, although the cause is currently unknown. There is currently no estimation for when power will be restored.
