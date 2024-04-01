10k run raising funds and awareness for MND

A Griffith woman has been inspired to run for research, raising funds and awareness of motor neurone disease in honour of her best friend.
Olivia Webb is embarking on a 10 kilometre run on July 7, with a goal of raising awareness and a cool $10,000 for MND research after her friend was diagnosed just over 18 months ago - one of the ten per cent of MND patients who inherit the disease genetically.
"It's close to my heart because my friend, her husband and her family took me under their wing. I can't imagine a world without her, and one day that'll be the case," she said.
"She's the most amazing human being you'd ever meet, looks after everyone else before herself ... it's not about raising money for her, it's for future generations - her kids could really benefit."
By her own admission, Ms Webb isn't a runner, but said she was inspired to take up the run as 'every step I take is for her.'
"I thought of doing more than that [10 kilometres] but I don't know if I'd make it to the finish line."
Ms Webb said she had been extra motivated to partner with organisation FightMND since MND is not considered a notifiable disease, championing the cause of awareness - especially considering the prevalence of the disease in the Griffith area
"There's the Big Freeze that happens but research is really limited. FightMND is fantastic, it all goes towards raising awareness and finding a cure."
"It would just be helpful to come together as a community, and support one another. I know right now giving money is hard, but any donation - little or big, it makes a difference to those out there."
It's not going to end with a run though, and Ms Webb said she was keen to hear ideas for further fundraising efforts, or from businesses interested in sponsoring her battle.
Ms Webb's fundraising page is available at hub.fightmnd.org.au/fundraise-for-fightmnd/olivia-1 and sponsors can contact Ms Webb at olivia.webb@outlook.com.
