Local leader column with Carmel La Rocca from the Multicultural Council of Griffith

The Multicultural Council of Griffith had the opportunity to be represented at the Premier's Harmony Dinner on March 14.
The Premier's Harmony Dinner is significant because it brings together leaders from different cultural backgrounds and regions to promote diversity and social cohesion within a society, and continues to shape the future of NSW.
The inaugural success of the Multicultural Council monthly markets, held at the Kooyoo Street Plaza on Saturday, March 23 were a testament to the stalls and attendees that graced the markets and made the day special.
The aim of the markets is to have variety and diversity and new market stalls will be warmly welcomed at future markets.
Markets play a vital role in the community by providing a platform to showcase traditions, arts, crafts, handmade and other products that is present in the diversity of our community.
They offer economic opportunities for local artisans, entrepreneur and small businesses from different cultural backgrounds and the general community.
Moreover, the markets serve as a gathering space where people from all walks of life can come together, socialise and learn from each other, contributing to a more inclusive and vibrant community.
This week we farewell our long-term treasurer, Roger Green, who is leaving Griffith. On behalf of the committee, we extend our gratitude to our illustrious treasurer for his dedicated service and contributions over the years. We wish Roger all the best in the future and his legacy of fiscal responsibility will always be remembered.
The community advocacy and assistance continues unabated and the office can be contacted on 0411 604 904.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.