Action Day is 'biggest and best it's been' in years

It was a busy Good Friday for Pioneer Park, with the annual Action Day drawing crowds from near and far for the biggest day the park has seen in years.
The park was filled with families enjoying the day out, connecting with the region's local history along with food, games and music - even multiple classic car shows.
Kids were able to enjoy the jumping castle, petting zoo and face-painting while parents could visit the famed 'Tango Joe's Bar' for a drink or enjoy the displays around the park.
Chairman of the Pioneer Park Community Association Denis Couch was thrilled with the response, and said it was a good sign for the park's plans this year.
"It was a good day, I think it was a substantially bigger crowd than we've had in my memory ... Numbers aren't in yet, but we had cars all the way down to the golf club," he said.
"We had a lot of messages from some of our old-timers saying it was one of the most entertaining days in a long time. It's a significant increase from the last few years."
Mr Couch was especially pleased with the attendees enjoying the historical exhibits, particularly the Post Office.
"Sharam Square had music events all day, including the toddlers dance troupe. There was jazz, folk, country all throughout the day. All our exhibits - they were in good shape. The Post Office was shining and really well-attended," he said.
Even some of the cast and crew from the recently-filmed 'Lords of the Soil' came out to the park in period costume.
Mr Couch said he hoped the response would help recruit more volunteers to help out at the park, but was quick to thank the existing volunteers who had worked so hard to put on the successful day.
"The gardening volunteers are acing themselves every time, they're phenomenal ... We've had a good increase in volunteer numbers but we're still short on volunteers to man the counter.
