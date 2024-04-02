Local leader column with Libby Trembath from Soroptimist International in Griffith | March 2024

Thank you to our wonderful Griffith community for their support of our annual International Women's Day Breakfast.
Over 240 people came to celebrate this important day and to hear from our fantastic guest speaker, Alex Blackwell.
The morning was filled with positivity and purpose. Alex spoke of her life growing up in Yenda and the support of her family, her school and the Griffith community.
She outlined her wonderful cricketing career and her determination to ensure that she spoke up when change was needed or where she saw inequality.
We valued her wisdom in sharing some tools that we can all use moving forward to ensure everyone is given a "fair go".
Money raised from our annual (IWD) breakfast is used to fund projects in our community that aim to improve the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities.
Applications are now open for our bursary for essential services education and training. This bursary is for $1,500 and is to support a local woman undertaking study during 2024 in teaching, nursing, midwifery, aged care, or childcare. Please contact Sue Delves, Convenor at sigriffith@siswp.org for application forms or more information.
Work has begun on the community gathering space at the Don Best Park site. We look forward to collaborating with Griffith City Council and the Her Way team to champion this space as an inclusive and safe space, particularly for the women and families in our community. Interested in joining us? Contact us at sigriffith@siswp.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.