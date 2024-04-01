Buchan leaves door open to Swans return after strong season

Griffith Swans star recruit for the AFL Southern Women's League, Grace Buchan, hasn't ruled out a return in 2025 following their defeat at the semi-final stage.
The Swans fell to CSU in Narrandera on Thursday night after making their return to the finals after two tough winless seasons in 2022 and 2023.
It was a chance signing for the Swans after Buchan moved to the area for work and was looking for a club in preparation for the VFLW competition season getting underway.
It turned into a match made in heaven as Buchan played a key role in the side finishing the regular season in third position.
"I have really enjoyed it, to be honest. Everyone has really welcomed me with open arms," she said.
"It is a really good culture and it's a bonus that we have had such a successful season here after two years without winning a game to semi finals, it's a pretty incredible achievement.
"I am looking to stay on for the next couple of months, I feel like I have really gotten to know the girls here and the community. Hoping to continue playing here in the future."
It has been the family culture around the side which has made Buchan feel so at home.
"I was sold from the first training session, to be honest," she said.
"Everyone loves to be here and everyone is invested in it and it helps when you have a family club. You have the coach who is a father, manager who is a mother and daughter who plays and then the son who is runner.
"It's a really good family feel, and all of the girls are really close, and we want to push each other and do well, but we also want to just have fun."
Having played in the VFLW competition, Buchan was pleasantly surprised at the skill level on show in the AFL Southern competition.
"I have been quite surprised, but in a good way," she said.
"It is a little bit of a drop in terms of skill level because you don't have that AFLW base which you do in the VFLW competition, but there is still a lot of talented girls who have come from other sports, and they have that game experience to be able to know where the ball is and where to go.
"We have a few strong players who really help us more the ball forward."
Buchan will now turn her attention to the VFLW competition, where she will be looking to make an impact with the GWS Giants.
"Bit of a change with my VFL plans looking to play some VFL games with GWS and stick around in Griffith for the next few months and see what the future holds for me," she said.
