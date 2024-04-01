Man allegedly reaches 187km/h in 100 zone near on Burley Griffin Way

It wasn't the start to the Easter long weekend police had hoped for, with one man served an infringement notice after being accused of driving 87 kilometres over speed limit near Barellan on March 28.
Police say around about 3.30pm they detected a Toyota Sedan reaching speeds of 187km/h on the Burley Griffin Way at Moombooldool.
Officers say they stopped the car in the marked 100km/h zone and issued the 28-year-old male driver with a traffic infringement notice which carries a fine of $2794 and the loss of 12 demerit points.
He also had his licence suspended.
Across the state police detected over 800 drivers speeding, 28 driving under the influence of alcohol and 116 drivers under the influence of illicit drugs.
"It's not good enough" Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said.
"Two tragic deaths on our roads and almost a thousand drivers blatantly disobeying road rules is not good enough".
The 2024 Easter Operation 2024 comes to a close tonight at 11.59pm, April 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.