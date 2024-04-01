The Area News
Man allegedly reaches 187km/h in 100 zone near on Burley Griffin Way

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 11:26am
It wasn't the start to the Easter long weekend police had hoped for, with one man served an infringement notice after being accused of driving 87 kilometres over speed limit near Barellan on March 28.

