'A life changing experience' Maguire and Beecham named 2024 SunRice Ambassadors

Martelle Maguire and Melissa Beecham have been named the 2024 SunRice Ambassadors.
At Mountford Park it was announced the two had raised a staggering combined $54,000 since December 1 last year from fundraising for their respective causes.
Ms Maguire has been a passionate advocate for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, raising monies through a number of events while Ms Beecham did so supporting the Leeton RSL Sub-branch.
The money raised will be split between their charities while a portion will also be invested into the SunRice grants program.
Speaking at the announcement of the winners for the SunRice Ambassador Quest, Ms Maguire said the experience has been a hugely rewarding one.
"While only a two horse race, you definitely get out of it what you put in," Ms Maguire said.
"I sincerely thank those who have sponsored and supported me; the work they put in does not go unnoticed.
"The same could be said of all the businesses, the Leeton community and my parents who have encouraged me along.
"Anyone thinking of becoming an Ambassador should absolutely go for it.
"You'll have so much fun and learn so much," she said.
Both Ambassadors were inspired by their parents to become entrants in the Ambassador Quest, with Ms Maguire saying her mother inspired her to support the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary.
"Mum's been a nurse at the hospital for 30 years and I've gotten to see first-hand the hard work that goes into that role," she said.
Ms Beecham said she was driven to support the RSL Sub-branch as a result of her father.
"My dad is a navy veteran; he was a diver and underwater surveyor so he is very much the figure who inspired me to do this," she said.
"My great uncle was also a prisoner of WWII so looking after our veterans is very much where my heart lies."
2022 SunRice ambassador Caitlin Mills congratulated them both.
"Two years ago I was where the new ambassadors are now and I have to say I wouldn't be the person I am today without the experience," Ms Mills said.
"I would recommend this journey to anyone; I feel it really changed my life."
