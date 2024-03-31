The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A life changing experience' Maguire and Beecham named 2024 SunRice Ambassadors

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Martelle Maguire and Melissa Beecham have been named the 2024 SunRice Ambassadors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.