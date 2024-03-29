Leeton duo take out endurance titles at 2024 Bacchus on the Lake

The biggest field to ever contest the Bacchus on the Lake took to the course around Lake Wyangan for the 49th running of the event.
On Good Friday, over 500 runners and walkers decided to start their Easter period with exercise and set a brisk pace around the course.
Runners chose to participate in either 10km or 5km runs, while the walkers set off as the sun rose over Lake Wyangan.
There were familiar faces on top of the podium for the endurance 10km runs.
Having set record-breaking time in 2021, Leeton's Ed Langdon looked to hold off the challenges from Griffith's Aiden Fattore.
Langdon set a cracking pace around the Lake and finished with a time that, while being two minutes short of the record at 34:06, was just over two minutes ahead of Fattore, roughly the same position that the pair finished in Langdon set the record.
It continues an impressive record for Fattore which has seen him on the podium for at least the last eight events.
Jaiden Roach rounded out the podium places with a time of 37:37.
The women's title will also be heading to Leeton after Kelsey Tobin was able to claim her second Bacchus on the Lake title, after claiming the 2022 event.
Tobin came in 10th overall with a time of 42:24, which was just over four minutes ahead of Alice Ryan, with Griffith's Bethany Carver rounding out the top three places with a time of 47:28.
In the sprint event, Shaun Flood claimed first place in the senior men's category just 20 seconds ahead of Mehdi Ina, with Matt Kenny in third.
Morgan Twigg was the first of the senior women to cross the line ahead of Hilary Giason and Sophia Pierotti with just 1:14 separating the top three.
The junior boys category was a close run contest with Angus Argent-Smith finally taking a first place after two straight second places finishes just 30 seconds ahead of Matthew Maundrell with Patrick Maundrell coming home in third.
Rachel Giason was the first junior girl across the line with a time of 21:06, with Milly Aitken finishing just under two minutes behind and Macey Braithwaite rounding out the podium with a time of 23:51.
