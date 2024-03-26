Time up on feedback for rate rise

Feedback has now closed on Griffith City Council's application for a special rate variation, closing the debate until a final decision is announced in May.
Griffith City Council is one of nine councils in NSW to apply for a rate variation over the decided rate peg, along with Blayney Shire, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kempsey Shire, Narrandera Shire, Randwick City, Snowy Valleys, Tamworth Regional, and Willoughby City.
Griffith City Council has applied for an SRV of 34.9 per cent over three years. If IPART ultimately approves the application, the first stage of the rate increase will start in June 2024.
Submissions for community feedback on the proposal closed at the end of March 18, and IPART will now be examining the proposal and making their decision.
Kerri Horton has been a key supporter of a petition started by ratepayers against the proposed variation, but said that she was a little disappointed in the response from others.
"Hardly enough people were interested. I was a bit disappointed in how many signatures we got," she said.
"The negativity and defeatism is so powerful, but if you just sit back and let them screw us, then what ... Some people just sit back and think they don't want to do any work about it but you have to do something."
She added that even if IPART approves the application, she would be pleased knowing that she did everything she could.
The tribunal marks each application against criteria from the Office of Local Government, requiring councils to prove that they need the additional income, and that the impact on ratepayers will not be overwhelming.
A final decision will be announced by May 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.