The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hopes regional challenge could forge career paths in science, engineering

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:57am, first published March 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some 200 students from various schools took part in the Riverina Science and Engineering Challenge at MRHS Griffith site on March 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.