Youngsters play vital role in key Harmony Day events

Youngsters lent their creativity in celebrating key Harmony Week events in Griffith last week.
Argyle Housing and Griffith City Council unveiled the first look of the Griffin Green basketball court on March 22.
A crowd of youngsters came out to help beautify the courts with art work while enjoying free ice cream and pizza as part of the special afternoon at Dave Taylor Park.
Well-known local Aboriginal artist Karissa Undy's work was captured on the new court by credited Melbourne street artists Blankwalls.
She said it was a special opportunity to incorporate local work into a fabulous new space..
"It was very special, a real thrill to see so many turn out and add their bit to the canvas," she said.
"I feel its very important to capture the works of the local youth which will be on display for years to come, enhancing the space and bringing the community together."
Blankwalls director Will Clarke said it was a privileged to play a special part in delivering the project.
"We've really enjoyed spending time in Griffith and helping to deliver this which I think will be a key space for both young and old," he said.
"It was also a really good opportunity to have the kids come down and be part of this process."
Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty said the company was thrilled to witness the success of the event as part of the Griffin Green placemaking project of Dave Taylor Park.
"It was heart-warming to see so many community members coming together, each leaving their unique handprint on the court's surface," she said.
"This not only signifies unity but also embraces the beautiful artwork created on the surface of the court by the extraordinarily talented local Aboriginal artist, Karissa Undy.
"Such initiatives foster a strong sense of belonging and pride within the community, and we are proud to be a part of this remarkable project," she said.
It's hoped the entire community hub project, complete with play equipment and gardens, will finish in late July.
The next step will be for the court to be sealed to preserve the works.
Meanwhile, Yoogali Public School pupils participated in learning activities on Thursday March 21 recognising the diversity of Australia's various cultures and backgrounds.
Inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for all were encapsulated in presentations and speeches.
"Students engaged in learning about different culture's and understanding the importance of communication and respect," Yoogali Public relieving principal Leanne Wade said.
"They presented a speech and a PowerPoint presentation on their own culture to their peers while our SRC students organised lunch by helping cook a BBQ.
"Our students and teachers proudly celebrated our individual cultures which includes Aboriginal, Pakistan, Italy, Ukrainian, South Africa and the Netherlands," she said.
She said the school has been an avid supporter of Harmony Day in the past.
"Harmony day is important to learn from a young age to grow, thrive and achieve in all aspects of life," Ms Wade said.
"It is important for all students to respect each other's culture, understand diverse cultures and how each student can bring richness to our community.
"We also lead and empower culture and well-being through teaching and learning programs, as it provides the opportunity for all students to be known, valued, and cared for," she said.
