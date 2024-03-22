Don Best Park getting a makeover as part of Her Way 2680

The latest stage of the Her Way 2680 project is well underway, with upgrades underway to transform Don Best Park near Coolah Street into a safe meeting area.
The transformation, which will feature signage, lighting, enhanced accessibility, barbecues, seating, a community garden and more, is being pitched as a social inclusion area for those living in the vicinity of Coolah Street.
A collaboration between Soroptomists International Griffith and Griffith City Council, it comes as the third development as part of the $1 million NSW Government funded 'Safer Cities: Her Way Program' project.
"The aim of this part is to utilise an underutilised area, close to the city, and turn it into a gender safe space," Griffith City Council's economic and organisational development director Shireen Donaldson said.
"When SI Griffith identified the need for a community garden, Council had received funding for a project to improve safety for girls and women, so we saw this as a great way to join forces."
Located at the end of Ulong Street, off from Coolah Street, the area has long been known as Don Best Park, named after the local identity.
"I think it's a wonderful idea; it should have happened years ago," Mr Best said.
He joined members of council, SI Griffith and community members to see how the works were coming along on March 22.
"It just needed a group of passionate people to get it going and I'm glad to see it is," he said.
SI Griffith president Libby Trembath said the project has been desired for years.
"We looked at a number of places for a community garden and this seemed the best spot," she said.
"We've already had discussions with MRHS Griffith about getting students involved in a workshop to maintain the veggie patch as many live in this part of town.
"It's going to be a great area people of all backgrounds can use as a shared space, socialise, work together and build a sense of belonging, because Coolah Street has one of the highest population densities in Griffith."
It's hoped the project will be completed by May/June this year.
Residents from the multicultural community who would like to share their thoughts can email SI Griffith on sigriffith@siswp.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.