Colours fly at MRHS Harmony Day celebration

Murrumbidgee Regional High School's annual Harmony Day celebration was the most colourful yet, as students, staff and the community celebrated their blend of cultures with performances and food from all across the globe.
Students and staff at MRHS Griffith were invited to showcase their individual cultures for the Harmony Day celebration, and the community was invited along to participate and enjoy the demonstrations.
The day featured plenty of activities and options for all - whether they wanted to enjoy the musical performances, get their faces painted or participate in a tug-of-war game in the afternoon.
There was also a film screening for those who didn't want to join in the game.
Organiser Nau Mahe said that they were lucky to have such a good day, and that she was pleased with how many Wade students came out to join in.
"I think it's a beautiful day, the weather has been beautiful," she said.
"It's great to see so many students performing and sharing their culture. A lot of community members came out and it was nice to share the day with Wade."
Ms Mahe was especially excited to have the Cook Islands community join in the celebration for the first time this year.
Students were similarly impressed with the day, especially the food on offer.
Lily Carruthers was especially pleased with the Keke Pua'a - A lamb bun originating from Samoa - while Nouyah Tengku was more taken with the butter chicken on offer.
Miss Carruthers said it was also good to visit friends at MRHS Griffith, after travelling from Wade to attend the Harmony Day festivities.
