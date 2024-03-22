Boutique owner selling store, but 'no intention to close'

Griffith's fashion fanatics can rest easy, as the owner of Stomp has confirmed that while the store is up for sale, they have no intention of closing until it sells.
Following the closures of Griffith's other women's clothing stores such as Lola and Iris, Revive on Banna and The Stump Yards, some have feared the worst seeing Stomp go up for sale - but owner Santi Sergi said that there was no reason to panic.
"I've had a few people come in and ask when our closing date is but we're not closing. The goal is to sell," she said.
"We don't want to leave Griffith without."
Ms Sergi said that they had made the decision to sell as the owners look to other opportunities and priorities - but she hasn't yet confirmed what she wants to do in the future.
"Me and my sisters own it and we're ready to move on. One has started a family and has kids. I have no idea yet, but we'll see."
She said she hoped to find someone young and passionate to take over the business - and urged interested potential owners not to overlook the opportunity, particularly as other boutiques close and competition decreases.
Ms Sergi added that they hadn't come up with a plan for if the business doesn't sell, but was confident that it wouldn't come to that.
"It's a great business for someone who is young and wanting to start their own business but you've got to have passion, that's the main thing," she said.
"We're staying positive. It's a great opportunity because there's not a lot of boutiques left and we've had a few bites."
Anyone interested in taking over Stomp can lodge an inquiry at stompfashions@outlook.co. More information is available on inquiry.
